Missouri deaths from COVID-19 top 100, more than 4,000 cases reported

More than 100 deaths and 4,000 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Missouri as of Saturday, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

As of Saturday, the state has reported 109 people who tested positive from COVID-19 in Missouri have died, a jump from 96 reported on Friday.

The state reported more than 200 new cases as of Thursday, a jump from 3,799 to 4,024.

Nearly 43,000 people have been tested in Missouri, according to DHSS. For the latest numbers in Missouri and the Ozarks, click here.