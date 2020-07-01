Missouri governor signs bill to limit lawsuits

Missouri's Republican governor has signed a bill that's part of business-backed efforts to limit lawsuits against businesses in the state.

Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed the bill into law. The measure deals with lawsuits seeking money for injuries caused by businesses' products or actions.

Plaintiffs can be awarded money to make up for their injuries or other harm done to them. On top of that, they can get extra money that's meant to punish defendants. That's called punitive damages. The bill Parson would make it harder to prove punitive damages.