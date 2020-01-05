Missouri governor's stance on gambling at odds with patrol

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he's not convinced that unregulated and untaxed video gambling terminals in the state are illegal, even as investigators in his administration work to halt them.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Parson said he is monitoring a Platte County court case that could provide legal guidance to the state's prosecutors on what constitutes a game of chance versus a game of skill.

But the Missouri State Highway Patrol told a state House committee in October that the machines are illegal and its investigations have resulted in dozens of criminal referrals to prosecutors