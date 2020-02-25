Missouri hunters donate nearly 350,000 pounds of venison for Share the Harvest

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Conservation Federation of Missouri (CFM) thanked Missouri deer hunters for donating 348,535 pounds of venison to the state’s Share the Harvest program. That total includes nearly 6,800 whole deer.

Meat-processing fees are covered entirely or in part by numerous local sponsors, along with statewide sponsors that include: Shelter Insurance, Bass Pro Shops, Gateway Area Chapter Safari Club International, Missouri Chapter National Wild Turkey Federation, Midway USA Inc., Missouri Food Banks Association, and MDC. The donated deer meat goes to local food banks and food pantries to help feed hungry Missourians all around the state.

Share the Harvest is coordinated by MDC and CFM. Since the program was started in 1992, it has provided more than 4.3 million pounds of lean, healthy venison to help feed hungry Missourians, including this past season’s donations.

“Hunters started Share the Harvest because they saw a need in their communities and hunters remain the driving force behind this popular program that helps feed our fellow Missourians who are in need,” said MDC Director Sara Parker Pauley. “We sincerely thank the thousands of deer hunters who support Share the Harvest, along with the many participating meat processors and sponsors who help make it possible.”

“We greatly appreciate the hunters, processors, and sponsors for their support of Share the Harvest," CFM Executive Director Tyler Schwartze added. "The donated venison stays in the local areas where the deer were harvested so it truly is helping out neighbors in need.”

The National Institutes of Health state children need protein in their diets for proper growth and development, and adults need it to maintain good health. Yet many Missourians can't afford or can't get to good sources of protein. Through Share the Harvest, Missouri hunters can help provide those in need with high-quality protein in the form of naturally lean, locally harvested deer meat.