Missouri jurisdictions divided on requiring face coverings

Leaders of Missouri's largest metropolitan areas are now requiring face coverings in response to an increase in confirmed coronavirus cases.

But many other places across the state are leaving it up to individuals to decide. Kansas City and Jackson County began requiring face coverings for residents in public earlier this week, and St. Louis area officials on Wednesday announced similar measures. Leaders of some other cities and counties are not requiring them, including Springfield and two counties near St. Louis, St. Charles and Franklin counties.

Springfield city leaders announced Thursday they are considering a possible masking ordinance.