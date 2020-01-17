Missouri lawmakers consider upping teacher pay for the first time in 15 years

Many teachers will say they don't do it for the money, yet low pay is the reason cited most when Missouri teachers quit.

Emma Drace, an education major at Missouri State University, knows many people just don't understand the degree she's working toward.

"Everyone's like, why do you want to do that? You don't get a lot of money," she said.

For Drace, it's about investing in kids. The same goes for Shelby Blumenthal, also a student at MSU. Both are going focusing on elementary education.

"I've wanted to be a teacher since I first had a teacher," Blumenthal said.

According to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, fewer people are following that path.

Dr. Paul Katnik, an assistant commissioner with DESE's Office of Educator Quality, said waning enrollment might be because of low teacher pay.

"We're falling behind and we're asking teachers to do very difficult work and we're not compensating them the way we probably should," Katnik said.

According to Katnik, the last time Missouri teachers got a base-pay raise was 15 years ago.

DESE collected data to explain why Missouri teachers don't return to their jobs. The top reason was pay.

"Our minimum is still $25,000. All of our border states are between $32-39,000," he said.

Katnik said the goal of a group of education stakeholders, which made the pay plan proposal, is to give every teacher in the state a $4,000 raise now, then change state law to set the minimum salary at $32,000.

Those things, he said, would cost the state nearly $322 million. He said there would be an additional $75 million then allocated to attract teachers to hard-to-fill jobs.

"It's probably time to do something hard because every indication is that it needs to be done," Katnik said.

Gov. Mike Parson agrees something's got to change, but during his State of the State Address this week, said there needs to be a solid plan.

"The solution cannot just be asking the state to write a bigger check," Parson said. "We're going to ask school districts, school boards and DESE to propose a better plan and a bold plan for our teachers."

Dr. David Hough, dean of Missouri State University's College of Education, said frankly, "teachers deserve more." However, he recognizes that some local school districts don't have the opportunity to raise wages on their own.

“Communities, especially rural communities and small communities that don’t have a large tax base don’t have the capacity to pay their teachers as much as other areas of the state that do have the capacity to pay them more," Hough said.

Hough said, when he talks to current teachers, they're biggest frustration is low pay, which drives a negative narrative about the profession.

"The narrative needs to be that teaching is a terrific career and that you can make a living wage in that career," Hough said.

All said investing in students requires investing in teachers.

"I think that's what I was born to do," said Blumenthal.

"They change lives. That's what I really want to do, I wanna be there for my students," Drace said.

State lawmakers could take up a pre-filed bill on the $32,000 base salary this legislative session, but if it passes it would still take seven years to reach that pay.

Even then, according to DESE, that base would still only put Missouri in the middle of the pack when compared to border states.

Katnik has also presented other ideas to the State Board of Education about how to better recruit and retain teachers in Missouri.