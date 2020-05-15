Missouri lawmakers wrap up pandemic impacted legislative session

Just after 6:00 p.m Friday, the second regular session of Missouri's 100th General Assembly came to an end.

It was a session impacted heavily by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This session started with a lot of hope," Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday evening. "As you all remember in January, we were looking at one of the strongest economies we had ever seen. All of the sudden, you know where we're at today and the things we've had to deal with."

A lot of bills were passed in the final hours.

Pending a signature from Governor Mike Parson, vaping inside schools and school buses is now illegal.

If you're 26 or older, you'll be able to ride a motorcycle without a helmet.

Voters will once again decide in November who should be in charge of redistricting.

Penalties for carjackings, and felons illegally using guns will increase.

If you have contracted COVID-19, or are in the high risk category, you might be able to vote by mail in 2020, as early as the August election.

Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, said he's most proud of the work lawmakers did this year on the budget.

"I think it's an incredibly successful session for having lost six weeks in the middle of it," Haahr said. "Particularly, when you lose six weeks of legislative session, and you add a new element that we were trying to work on legislation in response to the COVID-19 crisis."

"The House spent far more time discussing feral hogs than it did COVID-19," said House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield.

Quade feels lawmakers wasted time, and went against the will of the people.

"62-percent of Missourians told us that they wanted to get rid of gerrymandering in the state of Missouri and all of the legislators on the Republican side, except for a handful, said you were confused, you weren't smart enough to know what you voted for, and 'we're not going to give you a shot with what you told us to do,'" Quade said.

Despite some bipartisan optimism, a bill that would have created a statewide prescription drug monitoring program stalled in the senate.

While it's possible some policy items could be a focus of a special session, aside from addressing budget concerns, lawmakers aren't sure what the governor will call them back to do, besides addressing the budget when more federal money comes into the state.

Lawmakers are expecting to be called back in for a special session. An exact date on that has not yet been determined.