Missouri leaders respond to first 'presumptive positive' case of Coronavirus

Gov. Mike Parson announced the first case to test presumptive positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Missouri.

This case is travel-related. The Missouri person, a female in her twenties from St. Louis County, recently traveled to Italy.

“I am confident in the work of the Department of Health and Senior Services and the St. Louis County Public Health Department and know that they will do what they can to protect the health and safety of Missouri communities,” Governor Mike Parson said.

Other Missouri leaders have responded the the state's first case of novel coronavirus.

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) released the following statement on the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus in Missouri:

“While Missourians will understandably be concerned about today’s announcement, there is no need to panic. Governor Mike Parson and St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page are well prepared to meet this public health challenge. Yesterday, the president signed emergency funding legislation that will make resources immediately available to state and local health agencies. Under the law, Missouri will receive at least $9.9 million to support response efforts, including additional test kits, protective equipment, and other necessary supplies. I will remain in touch with Governor Parson, Dr. Page, and local officials to ensure they have what they need to respond.”

Sen. Josh Hawley:

Appreciate @GovParsonMO quick response and the excellent work of medical professionals in St Louis County & across the state. Gov Parson & I are in regular contact, and am also working closely w/ MO health officials. Fed resources are on the way https://t.co/7vW8roxoPD — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 8, 2020

Missouri Speaker of the House Elijah Haahr, Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann, and Majority Floor Leader Rob Vescovo have released this joint statement:

"We have the utmost trust in DHSS to handle this in a way that protects Missourians and will continue to look to Dr. Patterson and the Special Committee on Disease Control and Prevention to monitor the situation, so if needed, the legislature is ready to act quickly in a bipartisan way to prevent further spread throughout the state."