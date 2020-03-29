Ky3 Staff A man from Wayne County, Missouri has been charged with 1st-degree murder and armed criminal action for the death of his mother. On Friday, 57 year old, Gamble Adams, was found stabbed to death in her garage. When police arrived for a wellness check her son, Daniel Adams, allegedly told officers that his mother had left a few days ago, but officers who searched the home found her body on the garage floor.
Missouri man charged in mother's murder
