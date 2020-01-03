Missouri man sentenced in $6 million K2 distribution conspiracy

A 42-year-old St. Joseph, Mo. man was sentenced to three years in federal prison without parole for his role in the distribution of nearly $6 million of synthetic marijuana, commonly known as K2.

Shakeel Khan was sentenced Thursday and ordered to forfeit $2 million seized by law enforcement. He also must pay $4.7 million judgment. Prosecutors said that accounted for all the K2-related money in his bank accounts.

Two co-defendants, both of California, were sentenced in December to four years in prison without parole.

