Missouri mayors want lawmakers to act on online sales tax

A group of Missouri mayors is asking Gov. Mike Parson to call lawmakers back to work to ensure that the state collects online sales taxes.

The Kansas City Star on Thursday reported that the mayors are asking Parson to call a special session on the issue.

The mayors want the state to require out-of-state online retailers to collect Missouri sales taxes. Lawmakers failed to pass an online sales tax bill before their session ended earlier this month.

Legislative leaders have already said they'll likely have to return to work at some point this to accept more federal coronavirus aid.