Missouri passes 20,000 cases, nears 1,000 deaths from COVID-19

Missouri has topped 20,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and near 1,000 deaths from from COVID-19, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

The state reported an increase of 347 new cases Saturday, raising the state's total to 20,261. The state also reported six new deaths, raising the total to 996.

Missouri has reported more than 2,000 new cases over the past week, including a single-day high of 553 new cases Thursday after a delay in reporting.

The numbers come nearly two weeks since Missouri entered Phase 2 of its recovery plan, lifting all restrictions on June 16.

Nearly 400,000 PCR and serology tests have been conducted in the state, according to the DHSS.

