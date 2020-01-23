Missouri ranks one of the best states for veteran job placement

Veterans living in Missouri have a better chance of finding work after their service. It's one of only five states to place most of its veterans in jobs.

Michael Hartline knows finding a job after a career in the military is tough.

"The challenge and the struggle is real for military veterans out there," Hartline said.

Hartline spent 22 years in the Navy. He started looking for work eight months before he found it in Springfield. Hartline isn't sure why vets sometimes have a hard time landing jobs.

"They know how to show up to work on time. If you give them a task, not only do they do it, but they try to excel as best as possible at the expectations," he said.

Out of the 200 applications he sent out, Hartline got just five offers. He turned to Missouri's Workforce Development office and found fellow navy veteran Sabrina Bonnette. She helps connect employers with veterans who want jobs.

"Not every veteran was out there shooting a gun. They bring intelligence and integrity to any job that they perform," Bonnette said.

According to Bonnette, it can sometimes be a challenge for a veteran just to walk through the doors of a job center, but when they do, they're considered a priority.

Bonnette said veterans who come to the Missouri Job Center in Springfield get preferential treatment. That commitment has worked, along with incentive programs for employers to hire servicemen and women.

"We are number four in the country for hiring veterans. We exceeded the threshold and successfully found work for two-thirds of the participating veterans. That's state-wide," she said.

In fact, Missouri is one of only five states to place two-thirds of veterans in jobs "quickly and successfully," according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Nearly half of the U.S. didn't even hit 50 percent.

Hartline loves his new job in human resources at Buckhorn. He hopes other veterans embrace the opportunities this state can offer, and endure the potential rejection of job hunting.

"When it came time to retiring, I couldn't think of anywhere else that felt like home because of the veteran-friendly treatment I received in Missouri," Hartline said.

Gov. Mike Parson says there are nearly 480,000 veterans in Missouri.

"I want to build on that number, I want to give them the opportunity to live here, raise their families here and work here, but you gotta make that opportunity for the workforce available to them," Parson said.

Parson has called for the state to introduce license reciprocity programs for military spouses, to offer more job opportunities for families.

The Missouri Job Center is holding a multi-industry job fair on January 29 in Springfield, and a Veteran and Military Spouse Hiring Fair on February 27.

