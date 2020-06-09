Missouri reports another triple-digit jump in COVID-19 cases

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri health officials reported 179 in new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday, as the state continues to see daily triple-digit increases.

The state has recorded 14,913 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

Deaths from COVID-19 increased to 840 Tuesday, 21 more than on Monday. It was the biggest increase in deaths in Missouri since May 30, when 33 deaths were reported.

A long-term care center in Clay County on Monday reported an outbreak of COVID-19, with 53 cases. The patients include residents and staff at the Pleasant Valley Manor Care Center, Clay County officials said. Two people have died at the facility but health officials did not say if they were staff members or patients.

The center said in a statement that it is working with working with county, state and federal health officials to ensure proper steps are being taken to stop the spread of the virus..

 