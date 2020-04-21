Missouri reports back-to-back smaller daily increases of COVID-19

Just maybe the state of Missouri is starting to flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases.

State health leaders reports 5,941 total cases around the state. The total Tuesday increased by 134 cases. Monday, the state reported an increase of 130 cases. The state reported 12 new deaths. Among the latest deaths are 10 more people in the city of St. Louis.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson last week extended the statewide stay-at-home order to May 3, but said that starting May 4, some businesses will be allowed to reopen, with some restrictions such as limits on the number of people allowed inside.

