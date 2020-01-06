Missouri revenue collections up 5.2%

Missouri revenue collections are significantly up so far this fiscal year.

The state budget director on Monday announced that net general revenue collections increased 5.2% compared to the same time last year. The numbers give a snapshot of state finances about halfway through the current fiscal year, which ends in June.

Strong revenue growth means Missouri is on pace to fund the current state budget. Growth so far this year is almost twice as much as the 2.7% that lawmakers planned for when they made the budget.

