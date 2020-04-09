Missouri schools ordered to close for remainder of academic year

Missouri schools have been ordered to close for the remainder of the academic year, according to Gov. Mike Parson.

The order applies for public and charter schools. Parson says there are exceptions only for schools offering nutrition and child care services outlined in the state's recent health order.

Schools will continue remote learning for their students until the end date previously set on their academic calendars.

Parson says the recommendation was made by several state education leaders and school superintendents across the state, including some from urban and rural districts.

