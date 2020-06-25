Missouri sets daily record in COVID-19 cases after delay in reporting; DESE discusses upcoming school year

Missouri reported 553 new cases of COVID-19, a single-day record for the state, on Thursday afternoon.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services cites a delay in reporting, saying the state did not receive test results from Quest Diagnostics from June 21-24.

The medical testing company reported its results for tests Sunday through Wednesday on Thursday. DHSS says 160 of the 553 new cases being reported Thursday are part of this backlog.

Missouri has reported 19,421 cases as of Thursday. The state also reported seven new deaths, reaching a total of 982 deaths.

Gov. Parson provided an update on Missouri's COVID-19 response Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Margie Vandeven, the Commissioner of Education for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, joined the governor in a news briefing to discuss the upcoming school year.

The Missouri DESE has been working to develop guidance for Missouri school districts. Decisions regarding masking in schools are being left to local decision makers, according to Dr. Vandeven.

Due to the pandemic, Dr. Vandeven said the state is waiving perfect attendance in school, allowing flexibility if students are sick. She noted the importance of contract tracing at schools and students staying home if they are sick.

Dr. Vandeven says one out of every five Missouri students could not participate in virtual learning following school closures in March.

Watch the latest update from Gov. Parson and Missouri state leaders in the stream below: