Missouri sheriffs rally at the capitol for criminal justice reform

Missouri sheriffs took their frustrations to the Capitol asking for changes in the criminal justice system.

Some 50 sheriffs stood shoulder-to-shoulder here saying the new rules from the Missouri Supreme Court must change. And that they need lawmakers help. The sheriffs expressed the new rules favor criminals, instead of law-abiding citizens.

They explained an example of an offender being sentenced to three years, but in reality, only serving about two to three months on each of those years.

The sheriffs also disapprove the new supreme court rules adopted about a year ago, they say essentially taking away a judge’s ability to set a high bond. The rules force judges to consider someone’s ability to pay, even though most criminals don't have good jobs and instead make judges consider bonds that don't include money.

"Our local officers are very effective in helping those who want to help themselves, so when we talk about whether rehabilitation can work, sure we support good programs, every sheriff in here supports a drug court program, a veterans court program, and DWI court program," said Sheriff David Parrish, Pres. of Missouri Sheriff's Assoc. "We understand that good programs can be effective, we're here today because we are talking about career criminals.. we're not talking about an 18 year old who has a sack of weed who cant post bond. We're not talking about the 19, 20 year old offenders, first or second time folks, we're talking about career criminals.. we don't think if you've been arrested 10 times, 20-30 times, that you should just get out on a ticket. You and drive on the highway, get a speeding ticket, and because of (Missouri) Supreme Court changes, drug dealers are getting summonses, same as what I would get out here on the highway. it's the same thing."

"If an offender shows up for their mandated appointment, they can get a gift card for gas or food," said Greene County Sheriff JIm Arnott. "As I have said before, my grand babies daycare uses this same model. this is ridiculous, we have adult criminal offenders that are rewarded for showing up on time, you know what the reward is? Not going to jail, and not being locked in prison. that's your reward. Not a gift card. This philosophy needs to change."

We talked to Rep Justin Hill of Lake St Louis. He proposed to undo the Missouri Supreme Court rules. By the beginning of next session, he thinks we could see some movement and perhaps be rewriting criminal justice reform all over again.

