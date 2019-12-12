Missouri state senator files bill to end personal property tax

"You don't like paying anything at Christmas time, but taxes are taxes," said Joe Harvey as he left the Camden County Courthouse Thursday. "It's death and taxes, isn't that what they say?"

It is said death and taxes are the only certain things in life, but, personal property tax might not be a certain thing in Missouri forever, if St. Charles County Republican Senator Charles Eigel gets his wish.

He's introduced Senate Joint Resolution 54 that would get rid of that December tax bill.

Eigel wrote on Facebook his bill has received support from many, saying people "want a fair system of taxation that doesn't involve an annual punishment just for owning a car."

Even though many might want to get rid of that tax for owning a car, some are asking to pump the brakes.

"I basically think the property tax has a good reason for being there, and it has a lot of good relationships," said Gene Scheiter of Camdenton. "I think it ought to be kept."

Camden County Assessor Marty McGuire says the county will bring in about $14.2 million dollars through the personal property tax in 2019.

That tax money goes to many different public services, with more than 80-percent going to schools and fire departments.

Eigel says he doesn't believe there would be massive shortfalls, saying on Facebook, "federal, state, and local governments have access to more tax revenue today than ever before in our history."

McGuire says that shortfall would likely have to be made up in increased levies.

"There would have to be other avenues if you want to gain back that $14.2 [million], because it's gone now," McGuire noted.

Lawmakers return to Jefferson City on January 8, 2020.

If the bill passes both chambers, it will be up to a vote of the people.