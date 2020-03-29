Missouri student, teacher use 3D printer to make face shields amid virus

A Missouri student and teacher are using 3D printing to supply health care facilities in the area with face shields amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A.T. Still University has recruited senior Caleb Flaim and Kirksville Area Technical Center engineering instructor Rich Chapman to help keep equipment stocked at Northeast Regional Medical Center and Kirksville Family Medicine.

The Kirksville Daily Express reports that the project started after university officials saw stories across the world about supply shortages due to the pandemic.

Flaim and Chapman are printing face shields to be worn over the N95 masks that health care workers usually wear.