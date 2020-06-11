Missouri to fully reopen, enter Phase 2 of recovery plan on June 16

Missouri will fully reopen and enter Phase 2 of its “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan on Tuesday, June 16, Gov. Parson announced Thursday.

As Missouri enters Phase 2, there will be no statewide health order. All statewide restrictions will be lifted, though local officials will still have the authority to put further rules, regulations, or ordinances in place.

Phase 1 is set to expire June 15.

“It is truly incredible to think about how far Missouri has come since March. At that time, no one knew what to expect. There was a lot of uncertainty, worry, and concern,” Gov. Parson said. “Here we are today, just over 90 days since our first COVID-19 case in Missouri, and I am proud to say we have overcome all of these challenges and more than met our four pillars to reopen.”

While Missouri will fully reopen on June 16, Gov. Parson emphasized the importance of social distancing and proper hygiene to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We must remember that COVID-19 is not gone,” Gov.Parson said. “It is still extremely important for everyone to continue social distancing. Be proactive. Avoid large, congested crowds, and if you can’t social distance, take extra precautions to protect yourself and those around you.”

Parson says the decision to reopen depended on four essential “Show Me Strong Recovery” pillars:

-Expand testing capacity and volume in the state

-Expand reserves of PPE by opening public and private supply chains

-Continue to monitor and, if necessary, expand hospital and health care system capacity

-Improve ability to predict potential outbreaks using Missouri's public health data

Weekly COVID-19 testing in Missouri has increased more than 220 percent from approximately 16,000 test encounters the week of April 20 to over 53,000 encounters the week of May 25.

Over the past two weeks, the state has averaged more than 10,000 tests per weekday.

Missouri also continues to receive and distribute PPE across the state. On Wednesday the state reached a record PPE shipment, expanding to include hospitals, health care facilities, and EMS but also dental offices.

Hospitalizations fell by 43 percent statewide from May 1 to June 10. In April, the state converted a hotel into an alternate care site in just 11 days.

“We all know how to do this now, and it is up to us to take responsibility for our own actions,” Governor Parson continued.

In preparation of Phase 2, Governor Parson signed Executive Order 20-12 extending the state of emergency in Missouri through December 30, 2020, in order to utilize federal CARES Act funding as Missouri reopens.

Watch the latest updates from Gov. Parson in the stream below: