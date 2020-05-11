Missouri to receive 4,000 vials of antiviral drug, Remdesivir

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced 74 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. It's the lowest daily increase in cases since mid-March.

Now, a drug that has shown promise to speed up the recovery of those with severe symptoms is on it's way to Missouri.

Dr. Randall Williams, the director of the state Department of Health and Senior Services announced the state is receiving 4,000 vials of the antiviral drug, Remdesivir, from the federal government.

The drug was gifted through Gilead Sciences, which manufactures Remdesivir.

"We have 4,000 vials, which is about 600 patients. We want that used," Willams said during a news conference Monday afternoon. "So, I'll probably be on a conference call tonight with the Missouri Hospital Association trying to get that out tomorrow or Wednesday to patients who are right now on ventilators in Missouri. We don't have a lot, but we have some who could use it."

Williams said one of the patients who could use remdesivir is in Sedalia, Mo.

Remdesivir was granted approval for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April.