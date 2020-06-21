Missouri to reinstate rules for unemployment, food stamps in July

Missouri is reinstating requirements for unemployment and food stamps that had been waived because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Workers will need to comply with job search requirements to continue getting unemployment after July 4.

The state also will start requiring families to verify that they're still eligible to get food stamps beginning July 1.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus is spreading beyond Missouri’s largest cities. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the share of cases coming from rural areas now accounts for about 30% of the state’s new cases — a greater portion than ever before.