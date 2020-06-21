Missouri tops 18,000 COVID-19 cases, averages 400 new cases over past two days

More than 18,000 positive cases and 950 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Missouri as of Sunday, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Missouri reported an increase of 413 new cases Sunday, raising the state's total to 18,003. On average, the state has reported more than 400 new cases over the last two days.

The state also reported eight new deaths, raising the total to 956.

Some areas in southwest Missouri have spiked recently. The McDonald County Health Department announced 196 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, nearly doubling the county's total case count.

The numbers come less than a week since Missouri entered Phase 2 of its recovery plan, lifting all restrictions on June 16.

More than 352,000 PCR and serology tests have been conducted in the state, according to the DHSS.

