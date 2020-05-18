Missourians can now use Food Stamp program to buy groceries online

Nearly 100,000 more Missourians applied for food stamps from March to April, which is the largest one-month increase the state has ever seen. Now, there are new options for families who need help putting food on their table.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says families using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits can purchase groceries online. STILL UNTITLED: SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) (Source: CO Dept. of Human Services)

Melissa Wolf, with the state's Department of Social Services, said food stamps are crucial for many Missourians.

"It provides the reassurance that I can feed my children, my mother or my grandmother, whoever won't have to do without," Wolf said.

In April, more than 752,000 Missourians used the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Those people will no longer have to go into the grocery store to get the food they need.

"Individuals can go online, put groceries in their cart and pay for those online with their EBT card," Wolf said.

According to Wolf, the USDA has been piloting the online option since the start of the year. Missouri joined late last week.

"It just adds a great level of convenience and safety and security for some of the most vulnerable population in Missouri," she said.

Right now, Walmart and Amazon are the only retailers where people can use their SNAP benefits online.

Bill Bell, a Family Resource Specialist twith OACAC, said so many people lost their jobs during that time, but still had bills to pay.

"Those folks had to make a choice, do I keep the lights on or do I buy groceries," Bell said.

Bell's job is to connect people in need with resources that can help them. He said now, healthy food might be easier to access for those who are already struggling.

"The programs exist to help you and your family. It's not a hand out, it's a hand up," Bell said.

The Missouri Department of Social Services said it hopes more stores will be added in the future. Delivery fees cannot be paid with the SNAP benefits.

For more information about OACAC, click HERE.

For more information about services from the Department of Social Services, click HERE.