Missouri's coronavirus caseload is becoming more rural

Cars line up outside a drive-through COVID-19 testing site set up by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and operated by the Missouri National Guard Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Charles, Mo. The location is one of several providing free testing, even to those showing no symptoms, in an effort to get a better idea of the level of coronavirus infection and possibly identify asymptomatic carriers. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted:

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The coronavirus is spreading beyond Missouri's largest cities, fueled in part by outbreaks in meat packing plants and nursing homes.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the share of cases coming from rural areas now accounts for about 30% of the state's new cases — a greater portion than ever before. The seven-day average of daily new cases in areas of the state beyond the St. Louis and Kansas City metro regions, has generally been under 50. But since the middle of May, a gradual climb has pushed the pace to about 65 new cases a day. 

Missouri Governor Mike Parson is expected to address the state on COVID-19 at 3 p.m. Click HERE to watch live.

 