Missouri's statewide tornado drill set for Tuesday morning

The National Weather Service has announced the 2020 Missouri statewide tornado drill to be held on Tuesday, March 3 at 10 a.m.

On the day of the drill, NOAA Weather Radios will alert listeners that the tornado drill has begun. Outdoor warning sirens will also sound across Missouri.

Those looking to practice should take cover in a designated shelter. Schools, businesses and families are all encouraged to participate in the statewide tornado drill.

Tuesday's drill comes as part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri. The drill is meant to test everyone's readiness for life-threatening severe weather events such as tornadoes, flash floods, and damaging winds.

The following weather trends and practices will be recognized from March 2 to March 6:

Monday: Have a Plan/Receive Weather Information Day

Tuesday: Tornado Safety Day, including a statewide tornado drill at 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday: Lightning Safety Day

Thursday: Hail/Wind Safety Day

Friday: Flood Safety Day

The National Weather Service St. Louis Forecast Office has compiled information about all these weather threats and the safety measures on Severe Weather Preparedness Week website.