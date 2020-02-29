Missouri's trout season opens Sunday

Sunday marks the opening of trout season in Missouri, a long-standing tradition and red-letter day for fishing fans in the Ozarks.

Thousands of anglers are expected Sunday, opening day for the catch and keep trout fishing season in Missouri. The park sirens will sound at 6:30 Sunday morning at the state's four trout parks.

Opening day celebrations will be held at Roaring River State Park in Cassville, Bennett Spring near Lebanon and Montauk State Park near Salem.

The Roaring River State Park is getting 7,000 trout from Montauk Park to the river, KY3 previously reported.

Fishers can purchase trout tags at the state park concession stores, which costs $4 this year with a daily limit of four trout.

Trout season lasts through October 31.