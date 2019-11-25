Missouri Dept. of Revenue to add security measures to temporary license tags

When you drive around do you ever get annoyed at seeing cars with temporary license plates that are well past their expiration date?

Well, the Missouri Department of Revenue is and it's a big problem, especially in the state's larger metropolitan areas.

That's why in February of 2020 the DOR will be putting out new temporary license plates replacing the current paper tags. The new temporary plates will have several security features including a reflective, holographic image that can be seen better by law enforcement day or night as well as the word "VOID" that will appear on the tag if someone tries to copy an existing license.

Why such a response?

It's all about the money.

The department estimates that the state has lost as much as $26 million in sales tax revenue because of the 32,000 cases of people flaunting the law when it comes to not turning in their temporary tags within 30 days to get their permanent plates, which includes paying the sales tax on their new cars.

Thompson Buick/GMC/Cadillac has been in business for 100 years and like other car dealerships they print out temporary tags for new car owners that aren't trading in their old cars. Those trade-in owners usually just transfer over their old plates.

Thompson business manager Mike Wood makes the temporary tags by logging-in to a special website supplied by the Department of Revenue.

"They're on a special piece of paper and they've got their embossed logo," Wood said of the temporary tags he makes. "We are required to keep a copy of that temporary tag in the file and the state does count them every month. They have an electronic list of them."

However, other than the slick paper there's really nothing difficult about copying the temporary tag and passing it along to someone else.

"If they can counterfeit money I guess they can counterfeit a temporary tag," Wood said.

A new law in August now requires that owners must turn in their temporary tags to the DMV at the time they get their permanent plates so the originals don't turn up on somebody else's car.

But a lot of people just keep their temporary tags as their permanent plates and figure a ticket and fine that might cost $100 is cheaper than paying their new car sales tax that might runs into the thousands.

"I see a lot of expired tags," Wood said. "And I'm sure law enforcement does too."

Those who abuse the law are hoping the police are too busy to pull them over for expired tags. But others point out that ultimately those who cheat are actually cheating the rest of us who do pay our taxes that provide the state's goods and services.

"People doing the wrong thing is costing everybody money," pointed out Miles Thompson with the Thompson dealership.

Another possible solution is to require car buyers to pay their sales tax at the dealership when they purchase the car as opposed to waiting until they go to the DMV to get their permanent plates.

That's the case in other states like Illinois and while some dealers might be concerned that the extra cost at the time of purchase might scare the buyer away, Thompson says it probably wouldn't affect car dealers business that much.

"It would cost a little more up front because you're paying your sales tax without that 30-day float," he said. "But either way we'd be happy to do it. Talking to other state's dealers it hasn't seemed to affect any of their sales at all and sometimes it's convenient that you can do it all in one spot and not have to go to the DMV."