Mo. State Parks hosts summer kayaking instruction through Learn2 Paddle program

Missouri State Parks invites the public to attend a Learn2 Paddle kayaking program this summer.

The program is designed those who want to experience kayaking but are not sure where to start and for those who want to get out on the water but don’t own a kayak.

Missouri State Parks offers kayaking instruction on how to paddle and have a safe enjoyable time on the water.

This summer, parks staff will offer free two-hour kayaking instruction sessions at select Missouri state parks. Locations include: Current River State Park, Wakonda State Park, Ha Ha Tonka State Park, Pomme de Terre State Park, Finger Lakes State Park, Crowder State Park, Table Rock State Park, Knob Noster State Park, St. Joe State Park and Stockton State Park.

Missouri State Parks supplies the equipment, including kayaks, paddle and instructors. Participants are encouraged to bring life jacket due to ongoing public health concerns; however, there will be life jackets provided for those who need to borrow one to participate.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines, come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, and please stay home if you are sick.

