MoDOT battles snow, ice at Lake of the Ozarks

Road crews worked around the clock to keep the roads around the Lake of the Ozarks clear for drivers Monday.

"We started early Sunday morning getting our equipment ready for the event," said Bob Lynch, MoDOT Area Engineer. "[We] started pre-treating the roadways as well, and we've been working 24 hours since."

The roads Monday afternoon were just wet, as drivers make their way around town without much trouble.

"Most of that [trouble] was last [Sunday] night, during the overnight hours," Lynch said.

Lynch says this winter storm was unique for the area because of the different in precipitation to the north and south of the Lake of the Ozarks.

"Along the I-70 track it was more of a snow event, and as you moved further south to I-44, you were getting involved in with some sleet and some freezing rain," Lynch noted.

Now that much of the activity has moved out of the area, the focus shifts to the falling temperatures tonight.

"It's going to get colder than last night," Lynch said. "It's going to get down to around 19 degrees here in central Missouri, and that's going to create problems where some of our chemicals won't work as well. Hopefully travelers will be off the highway by then."