MoDOT begins work on new interchange at I-44 and U.S. 96 in Halltown, Mo.

A heads up for drivers on I-44 in the Lawrence County, Mo. area.

Starting Monday, MoDOT will shut down eastbound U.S. 96 at I-44 for interchange work. The I-44 Bridges going over U.S. 96 east need replaced, like many others on a 30-mile stretch from Sarcoxie to Halltown.

As construction begins, drivers will have to find another route to get on to I-44. A detour will take eastbound U.S. 96 drivers to State Highway 39 south and then State Highway 174 to the east. Taking Route 266 through Halltown may be an option for some, but not for big trucks, because there is a bridge with a 25-ton load limit.

At this spot, like another in Lawrence county along I-44, MoDOT will not building new bridges, but instead add a metal arch structure underneath I-44 expanding the age of the bridge.

"Those will actually go away," said Greg Chapman, MoDOT Construction and Materials Engineer. "There won't be bridges there anymore. They're actually being eliminated with this arch structure that will be on 96 below. So when you drive I-44, you won't even see a bridge there. It will look like a normal, typical section of I-44."

MoDOT hopes to finish the project, reopening the highway in September.

