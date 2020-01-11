MoDOT crews hit the roads to plow ice, snow in the Ozarks

The falling temperatures have MoDot traffic engineers worried about what the roads will look like Sunday morning.

MoDOT will have around 500 workers treating the roads. They're mainly working on getting salt down into Sunday morning. MoDOT traffic engineers say the roads overnight.

"The concern for early Sunday morning for church goers is going to be the really low temps, the re-freeze, the black ice, the really low winds and right before sunset is usually when we have our coldest temps and there's always a potential for freezing fog and frost," said Darin Hamelink.

Click on the link to the right to be directed to Missouri's road condition information map. Click for MoDOT's interactive map .

Click on the link to the right to be directed to Arkansas' road condition information map. Click for ARKANSAS' INTERACTIVE MAP .

