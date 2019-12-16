MoDOT crews prepare to work overnight for morning commute

Crews are working overnight to help keep you safe for your morning commute.

"Steady day, we have had a steady day," said Terry Harden.

Terry Harden is the owner of Terry's Towing and Recovery in Springfield.

He and his crews had to rescue some drivers after accidents on Monday because of awful weather conditions. Harden says if the weather continues to take a turn for the worse, they could get even busier as we head into the overnight hours, but he hopes everyone remains safe.

"Don't tailgate anybody cause you might not be able to stop, they might not be able to stop and you might end up in a wreck, wear your seat belt and pay attention to the roads," said Harden.

Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation will be working through the overnight hours. They will be treating roads, bridges, and overpasses with salt, so they can help keep you safe on your commute.

"We try to do our very best to never let them get iced up but sometimes you can't always be ahead of mother nature," said Paul Mcknight.

Paul Mcknight, a crew leader with MoDOT says there are roads to be extra cautious on tomorrow morning.

"Your minor routes, your secondary routes, and if people would just remember to start out a little earlier and to take a little extra time," said Mcknight.

The main problem will be black ice.

"Ice is sneaky, it'll disguise itself on ya, you'll think the road is fine and then it's not," said Mcknight.

Both Harden and Mcknight have advice for those out on the roads.

"Give yourself distance between you and your fellow commuter," said Mcknight.

"Watch out for emergency lights, let the snowplows do their job, and let us do our job," said Harden.