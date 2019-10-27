MoDOT kicks off new campaign to stop distracted drivers

MoDOT and the Missouri Coalition of Roadway Safety are challenging Missouri businesses and private citizens to buckle up and put their phones down.

The Buckle Up/Phone Down Challenge day is Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

Here are some of the things MoDOT’s Southwest District is doing to bring awareness to the BUPD Challenge Day:

--Working with several area high schools to educate young drivers

--Buckle Up/Phone Down messages on electronic message boards on October 29

--Encouraging people to take the challenge on that day. You can visit modot.org to sign the pledge!

--Take a selfie doing the Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down sign post to your social media sites.

--Tag MoDOT with your posts: handle is @MoDOT Southwest, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Buckle Up/Phone Down campaign is tackling the two most impactful actions a driver can take to prevent crashes or survive if one occurs.

Distracted driving is a leading cause of crashes in the United States, including here in Missouri.

Drivers must put down their phones, reduce their other distractions and focus on the task at hand – DRIVING.