MoDOT says quick changing weather could make it harder to keep roads clear

Get ready for another one of those weekends.

Area residents have seen it all over the years including tornadoes and snow on the same day.

That's why there's that old adage, "If you don't like the weather in the Ozarks stick around for five minutes and it will change."

Well, that will probably be the case this weekend.

"This is going to be one of those challenging storms," said MoDOT Assistant District Engineer Laurel McKean.

And as MoDOT officials get ready to try and keep our roads cleared Mike Roades is hoping they do their job well-enough for those who are already dreaming of the warm weather to come.

"Walk into spring and enjoy yourself," he said from the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds E-Plex where this weekend he'll be hosting the Springfield Boat, Sport, and Travel Show.

The event is a long-standing tradition that usually draws big crowds of avid outdoor enthusiasts.

"It would almost have to be a hurricane or tornado to stop most of 'em (from coming)," Roades said.

But he does recall his first show outdoors at the fairgrounds 31 years ago.

"We had 13 beautiful inches of snow," he said with a smile. "And then two inches of ice on top of the snow."

It won't be that bad this time around but city and state officials at the Transportation Management Center of the Ozarks in downtown Springfield will be closely monitoring the double-barreled whammy that's expected.

It will start with heavy rains that'll have crews needing to rush out to close flooded roads.

That will be followed by a significant temperature drop and possible ice and snow with little or no break expected in-between leaving crews scrambling to treat the frozen surfaces.

"We won't be able to treat like we normally do," McKean warned. "It (the treatment) is salt and brine that you put down on the roadway and if it is raining hard that treatment won't stay. It's just washing that off the roadway."

Because of that MoDOT is encouraging the public to stay home if at all possible on Saturday and exercise good judgement if you do have to go out.

They're hoping for a repeat of the New Year holiday when there were no fatalities on Missouri's highways. It's a rare occurrence that they say simply comes down to paying attention.

"We just hope people are making the right choices," McKean said. "They are buckling up, putting their phones down. I think people are becoming more, 'Is it really worth my life to do these things that are risky?'"

Because of the rapidly changing conditions there's no doubt MoDOT's staff in the southwest region will be busy this weekend and that's why they're asking for the public's understanding as their 250 trucks over 21 counties try to keep safe 6,600 miles of roads.