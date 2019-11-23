MoDOT suddenly closes Taney County bridge after signs of deteriorating

MoDOT closed a bridge in Taney County because inspectors say it is deteriorating. And it has drivers in the area upset.

The bridge is located at U.S. Route 160 at Beaver Creek near Kissee Mills.

Inspectors say the bridge this week showed extreme deterioration of the support components located underneath the deck connected it to the girders and other support structures. The bridge will remain closed until repairs can be made. However, MoDOT has yet to say when.

MoDOT built the bridge in 1953. More 2,000 vehicles a day travel over it.

Drivers will drive to entrances and driveways on either side of the bridge but will not be able to cross the bridge. MoDOT urges drivers to use state routes to get around the closing, including Route 125 and Route 76.

