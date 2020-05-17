MoDOT urges drivers to watch for mowing crews

The Missouri Department of Transportation urges motorists to use caution when encountering tractor mowers near the shoulder of interstates and other busy roadways.

Spring rains and warm temperatures bring seasonal growth on Missouri roadways.

"Our mowing focuses on visibility and safety," said MoDOT State Maintenance Director Natalie Roark. “Please watch out for our crews, slow down and don’t drive distracted.”

Major and minor routes are mowed in three cycles usually starting in mid-May and continuing in July and September. MoDOT mows about 400,000 acres of grass each year, which is equivalent to 300,000 football fields.

Along with mowing, crews selectively use herbicides to stunt vegetation growth, control brush and stop the spread of noxious weeds. Encouraging wildflower growth and using herbicides carefully adds additional benefits in reducing the amount of time spent mowing.

On rural two-lane roads, crews may use a protective "follow" truck to alert motorists they are approaching slow-moving mowers.

Drivers are advised to use the following tips to safely pass mowers:

-Be alert for trucks and tractors with lights flashing and moving slowly, 2 to 5 mph.

-Slow down and focus on the road ahead of you. Put your cellphone down and avoid other distractions.

-Be prepared to stop or drive very slowly behind a "follow" truck, especially approaching a hill or curve on a two-lane road.

-Obey the no passing zone stripes and only pass when you can see far enough past the "follow" truck to avoid meeting oncoming traffic.