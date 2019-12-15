MoDOT works to keep drivers updated during dangerous road conditions

MoDOT wants you to be extra careful while out on the roads Sunday and into Monday morning.

Crews worked tirelessly Sunday at the Traffic Management Center to monitor how the weather has been impacting the roadways in Springfield and the surrounding areas.

Maintenance engineer Darin Hamelink says dangerous road conditions are possible Monday.

"Give yourself an extra 30 minutes in the morning to get everything cleared off and warmed up," he said. "Don't expect that you can drive your normal speed and then for those of you that don't have a garage or carport and your car is out all night, you're gonna need more time to clear it off in the morning."

Hamelink said he and his crews are constantly tracking three things.

"We're tracking road temps, bridge temps and also air temps," he said. "When they start to drop below freezing down to 28 degrees you know that's kind of a critical point."

Hamelink said the data helps MoDOT determine how crews should be treating the roadways, especially when it comes to black ice.

Driver David Chambers said his job has him constantly on the road. He said in slick conditions, you can't just think about yourself.

"Try to make it a little easier, give yourself a little extra room and think about the guy behind you," he said, "[Drive] slow and steady."

The engineers are constantly updating the MODOT traveler information map, which provides live traffic updates.