MoDOT warns drivers to brace for difficult Monday commute

The Missouri Department of Transportation is issuing a warning to drivers ahead of the Monday commute.

MoDOT says winter weather conditions will continue through Sunday night, and a second round of mixed precipitation is expected to spread across much of Missouri early Monday morning and continue throughout the day.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is recommending that people delay their Monday morning commute or stay home if possible.

This second wave has the potential to produce more snow, ice and freezing rain. There is also a possibility of refreezing Monday afternoon.

MoDOT crews are treating roads and bridges and will remain on duty until the winter weather is finished and the roads are clear. To check current road conditions, please go to MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org.

The map is also available as a free app for Apple and Android devices.

Here are some safe driving tips if you must travel during inclement weather:

- Give yourself extra time to reach your destination

- Slow down and leave plenty of space between your vehicle and others

- Remember to stay at least six car lengths back from snowplows and equipment – plowed snow can create a cloud that can blind drivers following too closely

- If your wipers are on, keep your headlights on – it’s the law

- Please wear your safety belt and don’t drive distracted – Buckle Up - Phone Down

- MoDOT also provides road condition information through its Customer Service Center. Call 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.