MoDOT warns of icy, snowy travel throughout the state through Monday

MoDOT is warning drivers before a winter weather storm of snow and ice pushes across the state Sunday.

MoDOT workers are treating roads and bridges in advance of the storm. If you must travel, please allow extra time to reach your destination. Remember even a trace of freezing precipitation can cause slippery roads. Freezing rain and ice are predicted to move into the northwest portion of Missouri in the early morning hours and move across the state creating the potential for a dangerous travel.

MoDOT also warns Kansas City Chiefs fans heading to Arrowhead Sunday to use extreme caution. Snow accumulations ranging from 1 to 5 inches are possible in the north and central parts of the state.

Click HERE for MoDOT's Traveler Map. MoDOT also provides road condition information through its Customer Service Center. Dial 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

