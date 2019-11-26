MoDOT will reopen deteriorating bridge in Taney County early for Thanksgiving holiday traffic

MoDOT will reopen a closed bridge in Taney County because of deterioration for the Thanksgiving holiday.

MoDOT crews began repairs Tuesday morning at the aging bridge on U.S. 160 over Beaver Creek near Kissee Mills. The workers have shored up the deteriorating bridge support and made the structure safe for travel.

The repairs could last into mid-December. During the week of December 2 and, possibly into the week of December 9, drivers can expect one-lane traffic across the bridge as crews make permanent repairs to the bridge.

The existing bridge was built in 1953 and carries approximately 2,000 vehicles a day.