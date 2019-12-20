Mobile microshelters in north Arkansas providing homeless with opportunities

Chris Wrone’s temporary home is tiny and may not look like much, but it certainly beats a jail cell.

"The choices I was making at the time were dead-end choices," Wrone said.

Those choices had Wrone in and out of legal trouble for a while.

"Then every time I get out, it becomes harder and harder to become re-employed because most places don't consider going to jail a valid excuse for losing your job," Wrone said.

He got a job as a receptionist at the Harrison House of Hope, a day center for the homeless. His temporary and mobile microshelter sits right next to the building.

"This is a safe place they can sleep. They can store their belongings while they secure housing, employment," said Rebecca Hanlin, the community services manager with Ozark Opportunities, Inc.

That microshelter was built through an initative by Ozark Opportunities, which gives youth groups the chance to build a microshelter with a grant.

"Any youth group we've had has been incredibly proud to be a part of it," said Ben Glover, the program specialist with Ozark Opportunities.

The shelters are obviously small: a few beds to lay your head down and a night table.

Students with Bergman EAST built the one by House of Hope.

Boy Scout Troop 340 built another in Mountain Home.

Now Ozark Opportunities is accepting applications for a youth group to build a third microshelter.

The organization will be taking applications for this program at their community services office at 1856 Church Park Drive Suite C in Harrison until January 27. A "winning" youth group will be selected on February 3. After the youth group is selected, Ozark Opportunities will work with them to ensure the completion goal for the shelter which is set for May 15. The group can also contact Ozark Opportunities at 870-741-2089

"It's a great opportunity to serve your community," Glover said.

The shelters don't have plumbing, so they need to be near a church or organization willing to allow that person to use a kitchen and restroom.

Harrison House of Hope said about a dozen people have lived in their microshelter since it was built more than a year ago, and the majority stayed on their feet after leaving.

"If they continue to have a support system, they will succeed," said Stephanie Jean Hankins, the marketing and media manager with Harrison House of Hope.

As for Wrone, he plans to save up to get his own place while working at House of Hope, knowing others will benefit from the small shelter that is given him hope for a future with bigger opportunities.

"I like helping the people that want to improve their lives," Wrone said.

