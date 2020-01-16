Moore Named New Assistant Superintendent for Branson District

Nate Moore has been named the new assistant superintendent of business services for the Branson School District. He replaces Don Forrest who will retire in June after nine years with the district and 32 years in public education.

“We look forward to adding Nate to our administrative team and welcoming him to our community,” said Brad Swofford, district superintendent. “He brings with him financial knowledge and budget experience that will greatly support and benefit the business operations in our district.”

Moore has 20 years of experience in public education with eight of these years as superintendent in the Mansfield R-IV School District. He earned an undergraduate degree from Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. Moore holds advanced degrees from William Woods University and Southwest Baptist University. He earned a doctoral degree in Educational Leadership from Lindenwood University.

Moore and his wife, Jamie, are the parents of three children, two of whom are school age. He begins his duties with the Branson School District July 1.