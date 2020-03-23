More community spread indicated in city of St. Louis

A St. Louis city woman in her 30s died from the coronavirus, and officials said Monday that she did not contract the illness through travel, further raising concerns about community spread. It was the fourth death in Missouri from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The announcement came on the day a stay-at-home edict takes effect for the combined 1.3 million residents of St. Louis city and county. Similar stay-at-home orders take effect Tuesday in the Kansas City and St. Joseph areas on Tuesday.

