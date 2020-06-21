More firefighters, less donations: Moody VFD set on improving during pandemic

The Moody Volunteer Fire Department in southern Howell County has its sights set on improving from top to bottom during this pandemic.

All volunteer fire departments have their struggles - that's no surprise.

Moody Volunteer Fire Department, just like others, is navigating this pandemic as best as they can.

At the start of 2020, the Moody VFD was down to just five volunteers.

Remarkably, the number has now more than doubled.

"We're at about 11 right now. The biggest part is they're eager to learn. They're all green. They don't know nothing but they're eager to learn," Chief Jason Cullum told KY3.

Every Tuesday there is training at the station, with more training booked in August.

"If they'll respond, that helps us out tremendously. Somebody I can count on," Cullum exclaimed.

The department just got a 1986 firetruck that was bought and donated by the assistant chief.

It's sitting outside under a tree because there isn't enough room at the station for it and another brush truck.

The hope is to soon have a new station with room for all the department's trucks and training space.

"We've got three acres. We've got it paid for. We trying to get us a grant, which is not an overnight thing. It's a long, big process. We need some place to put trucks. Back over here we have another truck that's sitting outside," Cullum said.

Due to the pandemic, there haven't been any fundraisers to help the department. So donations are down and membership dues are arriving slowly.

Filling pools is what's helping pay some of the bills right now.

"Late Spring, early Summer, we do quite a bit of pool fill-ups, Cullum added. That helps us out a great deal money wise. We can't charge but people can give us donations for filling up their pools. So that helps us out big time."

Chief Cullum believes the future is bright for Moody.

"I've talked to a lot of other departments around and they like what they're seeing out of the Moody Fire Department compared to what it's been the last few years."

