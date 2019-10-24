More rain adds stress to Springfield homeowners cleaning up from Monday's storms

People in in Springfield are still feeling the affects of Monday's storms and 9 tornadoes. All of the extra rain Thursday isn't helping in the recovery.

Springfield man Dustin Burgert said he watched the storm damage through his home security camera.

​"It just feels like a dream...a bad one," he said.

When the power went off and the cameras shut off reality began to sink in.

He said a nearly 100-year-old tree collapsed onto his house and crushed his brand new car.

"Every time the wind blows I thought this tree might go down but it's held up in so many storms," Burgert said. "I kind of started forgetting about it and it came down."

An agent with Insurers of the Ozarks, Bryant Young, said his business has been flooded with calls from people who's homes have this same type of damage. He said because it is stated in most contracts, he generally tries to coach people to do everything they can to prevent further damage until repairs are made.

"However, and I'm going to use the word generally, most insurance companies will include that in the same claim because you had no way of preventing that damage," Young said.

Burgert said his roof is tarped up, but with the rainy weather it's not a sure-fire fix.

"It's a little unnerving know that all of your things are in the house and you have holes in your roof and water's dripping through," he said.

Burgert said the extra water is frustrating, but he doesn't think it can get much worse.

"I guess at this point there's not much more damage that can be done," he said.

He said his home likely won't be livable for another three to four months. Young said the timeline could vary.

"It's really just a matter of how long it takes to get local contractors working and the folks that are actually doing the work it," he said. "It depends on how long it takes them to actually do the work."

Burgert said he has been working with his own insurance agents to get plans set for his home to be repaired. In the meantime, he can't stay in the house.

