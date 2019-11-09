More than $60K in drugs and drug paraphernalia seized in Pulaski county, Mo.

More than $60,000 worth of drugs and drug paraphernalia was seized in Pulaski county, Mo., Thursday night. One man was arrested.

The warrant was served in the 100 block of Hickory Ridge road.

Deputies found around 8.5 ounces of heroin, 30 oxycontin pills, 3.5 grams of methamphetamine, and around 30 pressed pills that could not be immediately identified. Law enforcement also seized over $5,000 in cash along with other drug paraphernalia.

The Pulaski county sheriff's department says the heroin seized amounted to 2,200 doses; the amount of methamphetamine equaled around 980 doses.

Eddie Carter was arrested and charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

Carter's bond was set at $100,000.