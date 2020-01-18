Mosley carries Missouri State over Evansville

Missouri State head coach Dana Ford directs his team against Xavier during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday Nov. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley had a season-high 23 points as Missouri State defeated Evansville 68-58 on Saturday.

Keandre Cook had 19 points for Missouri State (9-10, 3-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Gaige Prim added 12 points.

K.J. Riley had 21 points for the Purple Aces (9-10, 0-6), whose losing streak reached six games.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Purple Aces this season. Missouri State defeated Evansville 65-52 on Dec. 31. Missouri State matches up against Valparaiso at home on Thursday. Evansville matches up against Drake at home on Wednesday.

